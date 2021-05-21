Friday after 5 is just the start of an exciting summer for Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) “2020 was disappointing for everybody,” – but Tim Ross with the City of Owensboro says the summer of 2021 is looking exciting! Friday after 5 is just one of the many events they hope will bring people out of their homes and provide a fun, safe atmosphere for everybody.

Fireworks are returning for the 4th of July. The city will combine the annual celebration on the riverfront with three additional fireworks locations throughout the city.

The Blue Angels will return for the Owensboro Air Show. That is scheduled for Aug. 13 through 15. The F-35 Lightning II Demo Team will also be performing.

Then on August 21, the HydroFair begins. It was supposed to have its inaugural event last year, but due to the COVID pandemic, it was rescheduled.