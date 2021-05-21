Friday After Five concert kicks off with Baha Men

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – In its 25th year, Friday After Five officially kicked off tonight in Owensboro.

The Main Stage act, Baha Men, came all the way from the Bahamas, but told Eyewitness News they absolutely love the people and the hospitality here.

Attendees telling us it’s just good to be out of the house and to have some good food.

Taylor Ewing said he came to see Baha Men. “I haven’t heard that since early 2000s. I’d say so. It’s so nostalgic. I had to come down. It’s a good time.”

Baha Men said, “We haven’t performed for since last year, February. So there are thousands of other great musicians out there. They can testify to the same thing. So we’re just happy to be here in this town, hospital. You know, the people are so hospitable. I mean, we’re having a great time.”

An event full of food trucks and even a vaccine clinic. Owensboro Health telling us they gave out about thirty vaccinations.

“I saw it over here. I’m like, hey, I’ve been needing to get it done anyway, so why not,” said Taylor Embry.