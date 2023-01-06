EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – There is a heavy police presence on Evansville’s west side on Friday night.

Our reporter tells us that Evansville Police Officers and Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Deputies are on scene at Michigan Street just off Wabash Avenue. EPD’s SWAT team was called to a house halfway down the block and two women were brought out of that residence in handcuffs.

Witnesses on the scene say they heard what sounded like flashbangs going off however officials have not confirmed anything yet.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.