EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – After the tragic and very sudden death of 29 year-old Jessica Teague, her friends remember her very fondly as a caring and loving person. Jessica was one of the three people killed in the Weinbach explosion which devastated the neighborhood. She loved Spiderman, Japanese comic books and was really good at fixing computers. She also loved to make origami frogs and give them to everyone.

Many of her coworkers and close friends talked about how Jessica was the most caring and compassionate person they knew and could make anyone laugh, saying she had the biggest heart in anyone they have ever met. Zachary Wayne Bradley, who called her an amazing friend, said that they would talk for hours on end after work in the parking lot some days. He continued saying that she could make anyone feel comfortable just being themselves because as long as you were a decent person, she didn’t care who you were. He said that if you were a friend, she would definitely find the best way she could help.

Jessica was a cat-lover with two cats, Bell and Pepper, both who she rescued off the street. Friends said she was also an avid gamer and especially loved playing Kirby video games. Her coworkers at TBIN said she was gentle and loved all forms of life including bugs. “Every time there was a bug at work, we’d be scared to touch it. She would put it in her glasses cases and on break would let it free outside,” said Asya Merriweather, a friend and coworker of Jessica’s.

Friends said Jessica had just moved into her house on Weinbach a few months ago. Bradley talked about her plans for the house saying that he remembers how excited she was, buying that house and all the plans she had for her first house. He continued saying that they were just talking the other day about how she wanted to redo the entire yard for easier management and wanting to redo the flooring. He said it breaks his heart thinking she won’t get to do that now.

Jessica Teague lived next door to Charles and Martina Hite who were also killed in the explosion. A multi-agency investigation is still underway to determine the cause of the blast which is still reported as undetermined. All those who knew her though agreed that she was gone much too soon and will be dearly missed.