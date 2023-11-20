HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The Warrick Humane Society is bringing back its “Friendsgiving Foster Event” this year. Starting November 21 through November 26, dogs can be fostered for Thanksgiving break.

To apply for the foster event, simply fill out an adoption application online, and under the name of the pet list “Friendsgiving”. Once an application if filled out, a staff member will review and contact participants once they are approved. WHS Staff will then schedule a time on November 21 or November 22 to pick up a pup and bring them into participants homes for Thanksgiving. Staff will also schedule a time to return dogs on either Friday, Saturday or Sunday.

All other pets in the home must be fixed and up-to-date on vaccines and be current on heartworm prevention, and WHS staff suggest meet-and-greets with other dogs in the home.

All dogs are on a first come, first serve, basis, but should participants find themselves falling in love with their foster, and make the decision to adopt, they will receive a $50 discount off of that dogs adoption fee for being a foster.

To fill out the application, visit warrickhumanesociety.org.