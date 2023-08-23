HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)-Those roaring street rods are showing up on Tri-State Streets today, turning parts of our area into a scene from American Graffiti.

The pre-1949 cars will be here for the annual Frog Follies Event.

It’s the 48th year of the event, which is touted as the largest pre-1949 street rod event anywhere in the world.

There were just 44 cars when it opened in 1975, but now it averages over 4,000, with cars and trucks, some from Australia and Canada.

Money raised over the years has totaled over $2 million given to local charities as well as scholarships to Tri-State students pursuing a career in the automotive industry.

The event runs Friday through Sunday at the Vanderburgh 4H Center on East Boonville New Harmony Road.