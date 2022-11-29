TRI-STATE (WEHT) – Kentucky’s very own four-legged celebrity is headed out to the big city.

Hank the Horse recently started out on his journey from his family’s farm in Paris, Kentucky to support the Salvation Army’s National Red Kettle Campaign.

He is headed for New York City where he will visit Times Square with his owner Tammi Regan to present a donation to the Salvation Army on behalf of their Kentucky supporters. Hank will also stop in Pennsylvania for a meet-and-greet with children.

Regan says the trip has been a dream of her’s for five years as a third generation member of the Salvation Army.