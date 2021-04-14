From small town kid to national hero: Meet one of the first Illinois residents to join the U.S. Space Force

MARSHALL, Il (WTWO/WAWV) — Founded in December 2019, the United States Space Force has only been in existence for nearly two years. Now, one Marshall teenager has been recognized as one of the first members from Illinois to join the new branch.

Becoming a United States Space Force Guardian is an idea Aaron Sisson said he never thought about.

“It’s just a wild thought, and everyone’s been talking to me about it. Not many people believe I’m joining the Space Force, so it’s just a wild experience,” Sisson said.

Sisson always knew he wanted to join the military, and was sworn into the Air Force last summer.

After receiving a high score on his A.S.V.A.B. testing, Sisson’s plans were to join the Air Force. He had already qualified for his top jobs he requested.

When Sisson’s recruiter, Staff Sergeant Joshua Herman was notified about an open Space Force position, he knew he already had the right candidate.

“Aaron immediately came to my mind. I told my boss, obviously I hit up Aaron first and said, ‘this is a once in a lifetime opportunity, do you want to be in the Space Force?’ He probably took a minute and said, ‘let’s do this,’” Herman said.

Sisson is among the first residents from Illinois to join the newly created military branch. It’s an accomplishment Herman believes his recruit deserved.

Sisson now prepares to learn the ins and outs of his new jobs as a Guardian in the Space Force.

“My job will be a Space Systems Operator that entails doing rocket launches, operating satellites, operating missile defense defense systems. Really any of our space asset systems I have to know about,” Sisson said.

Herman believes space could be a key asset to future military operations.

Following in the footsteps in his great grandfather, who served in World War 2, Sisson will soon embark on his own journey.

“It excites me really more than anything. You know, just to experience first hand and be on the ground level on something like that. It’s exciting,” Sisson said.

Sisson will head to the Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio on June 8 where he will endure weeks of physical and tactical training.