DEVELOPING: Front of Morganfield building collapses after hit by vehicle

MORGANFIELD, Ky (WEHT) The front side of a downtown Morganfield building collapsed after it was hit by a vehicle Tuesday. The building is at South Morgan and West Main Dispatch tells Eyewitness News it happened around 3:40 p.m. We’re told the building was and no injuries were reported.

Morganfield Police say a woman was driving on East Main when she ran a red light, clipped a vehicle which caused her to swerve and drive into the building.

Source: Union County EMA Facebook

Source: Union County EMA Facebook



Source: KYTC District 2

Source: KYTC District 2

Jerry and Jennifer Duncan. They had owned the building for less than a year and were planning on using the building to offer meeting rooms and gathering places.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials say US 60 and KY 56 are closed at the courthouse. US 60 will be closed overnight and into Thursday.

