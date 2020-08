Frozen shrimp recalled nationwide due to Salmonella risk

(WEHT) – Kader Exports is recalling various sizes of frozen cooked, peeled and deveined shrimp because it could be contaminated with Salmonella.

The shrimp was sold nationwide in 1 lb, 1.5 lb, and 2 lb bags. The shrimp was sold from February 2020 to May 2020.

The brand names of the products are: AQUA STAR RESERVE/ CENSEA/ FRESH MARKET/ KIRKLAND/ TOPS/ UNISTAR/ WELLSLEY FARMS.

Product Description CODE AQUA STAR RESERVE Cooked, Peeled and Deveined, Tail-on, 26/30 shrimp per pound, NET WT 1lbs 03467 0035 02, 03467 0036 02 & 03467 0037 02 AQUA STAR RESERVE Cooked, Peeled and Deveined, Tail-on, 31/40 shrimp per pound, NET WT 1lbs 03467 0035 02, 03467 0036 02 & 03467 0037 02 CENSEA Cooked, Tail Off, Shrimp, Peeled and Deveined, 31/40 shrimps per pound, NET WT 32Oz, 2lbs, 908g 26 0 007 D, 26 0 008 D & 26 0 009 D CENSEA Cooked, Tail Off, Shrimp, Peeled and Deveined, 41/50 shrimps per pound, NET WT 32Oz, 2lbs, 908g 26 0 008 D CENSEA Cooked, Tail Off, Shrimp, Peeled and Deveined, 61/70 shrimps per pound, NET WT 32Oz, 2lbs, 908g 26 0 009 D FRESH MARKET Cocktail Shrimp, Fully Cooked, Tail on, Peeled and Deveined, 26/30 shrimp per pound, NET WT 24Oz, 1.5lbs, 680g 91H/29YD/AP-0007151/001, 91H/30YD/AP-0002092/001 & 91H/31YD/AP-0048718/001 KIRKLAND Signature Cooked, Peeled and Deveined, Tail-on, 31/40 shrimp per pound, NET WT 2lbs, 908g 02920 31122, 00230 31122 & 00330 31122 KIRKLAND Signature Cooked, Peeled and Deveined, Tail-on, Shrimps, 21/25 shrimp per pound, NET WT 2lbs, 908g 00820 31122, 00920 31122, 01020 31122 & 01120 31122 KIRKLAND Signature Cooked, Peeled and Deveined, Tail-off, 50/70 shrimps per pound, NET WT 2lbs, 908g 01410 31122, 01510 31122, 01610 31122 & 01710 31122 KIRKLAND Signature Cooked, Peeled and Deveined, Tail-on, Shrimps 31/40, NET WT 32 Oz, 2lbs, 908g 11829 31122, 11929 31122, 12029 31122, 12129 31122 & 00710 31122 UNISTAR White Shrimp Cooked 16/20 shrimp per pound, NET WT 32Oz, 2lbs, 908g 01-12-2020 UNISTAR White Shrimp Cooked 21/25 shrimp per pound, NET WT 32Oz, 2lbs, 908g 01-11-2020 UNISTAR White Shrimp Cooked 26/30 shrimp per pound, NET WT 32Oz, 2lbs, 908g 01-10-2020 & ’01-11-2020 UNISTAR White Shrimp- Cooked, 26/30 shrimps per pound NET WT 32Oz, 2lbs, 908g 01-11-2020 & ’01-12-2020 UNISTAR White Shrimp- Cooked, 20/40 shrimps per pound NET WT 32Oz, 2lbs, 908g 12-19-2019 UNISTAR White Shrimp-Cooked, 40/60 shrimps per pound NET WT 32Oz, 2lbs, 908g 12-20-2019 UNISTAR White Shrimp- Cooked, 60/80 shrimps per pound NET WT 32Oz, 2lbs, 908g 12-19-2019, 12-20-2019 & 12-21-2019 UNISTAR White Shrimp- Cooked, 80/120 shrimps per pound NET WT 32Oz, 2lbs, 908g 12-19-2019 & ’12-21-2019 TOPS Cooked Shrimp, Peeled and Cleaned, Tail-on, COLOSSAL16/20 shrimp per pound, NET WT 16Oz,1lbs, 454g. 91H/24YD/AP-027193/001 TOPS Cooked Shrimp, Peeled and Cleaned, Tail-on, Extra Large 31/40 shrimp per pound, NET WT 16Oz,1lbs, 454g. 91H/26YD/AP-0011369/001 TOPS Cooked Shrimp, Peeled and Cleaned, Tail-on, Large 51/60 shrimp per pound, NET WT 16Oz,1lbs, 454g. 91H/24YD/AP-027193/001 & 91H/26YD/AP-0011369/001 WELLSLEY FARMS Extra Large Cooked Shrimp, Peeled and Deveined, Tail-on, 31/40 shrimps per pound, NET WT 32Oz, 2lbs, 907g 91H/18RN/AP-006327/001, 91H/19RN/AP-004552/002 & 91H/20RN/AP-0022178/002 WELLSLEY FARMS Extra Jumbo Cooked Shrimp, Peeled and Deveined, Tail-on, 21/25 shrimp per pound, NET WT 24Oz,1.5lbs, 680g 91H/26YD/AP-006327/001 WELLSLEY FARMS Extra Large Cooked Shrimp, Peeled and Deveined, Tail-on, 31/40 shrimps per pound, NET WT 32Oz, 2lbs, 907g 91H/27YD/AP-0000783/002

Click here for more information.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 12, 2020)