EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – It’s business as usual at Helfrich Hills Golf Course following the latest round of vandalism. Evansville Deputy Mayor Steve Schaefer calls the incident frustrating.

“Parks, we have limited resources,” explains Schaefer, “and there are lots of issues we need to address in our parks and our maintenance crews are busy doing that. So any time you have vandalism that’s on top of those tasks, it creates even more work and puts us further behind.”

Damages included overturned benches and trash cans. But the potentially larger financial impact comes from an overturned irrigation satellite.

“The difference this time was that the irrigation system is something that is very expensive to replace here at Helfrich, any golf course, so any damage to that system will cost thousands of dollars,” says Schaefer.

During the Summer of 2022, a malfunctioning irrigation pump damaged the greens and led to thousands of dollars in repairs. With a system that has worked this season and more recent rains, Schaefer doesn’t expect similar issues this year.

“Fortunately, the greens are in such good condition right now that they don’t have to turn that specific satellite on,” explains Schaefer.

Schaefer says this is the third instance of vandalism so far this summer at Helfrich Golf Course. For that reason, Evansville Police have stationed a guardian surveillance unit to keep an eye on the course.

“EPD is doing more patrols around this golf course,” says Schaefer, “and we also rely on neighbors.”

Schaefer goes on to say if any neighbors in the area are encouraged to contact Evansville Police if they see any suspicious activity. The Evansville Police Department says they did receive a police report about the latest round of vandalism. According to that report, the physical damage is $750, but the cost to repair the irrigation system will be determined at a later date.