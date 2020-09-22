Full List: Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close these stores by the end of 2020

FILE – In this May 9, 2012 file photo, a Bed Bath & Beyond sign is shown in Mountain View, Calif. Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond are moving sharply higher before the opening bell, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, after executives rolled out a raft of initiatives to turn the struggling chain around. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)— You are about to have fewer locations where you can redeem all of those 20-percent off coupons that come in the mail from Bed Bath & Beyond. The home goods retailer has named the first batch of the approximately 200 stores it plans to close over the next two years.

USA Today first obtained a list of 63 stores the retailer plans to close by the end of 2020. The closures are spread across 28 states. The Evansville location is not on the list.

“As we rebuild our authority and establish a truly omni-always shopping experience for our customers, we recently announced a store optimization plan that will see us establish the right network of stores to serve our customers,” company spokeswoman Jessica Joyce said in a statement to the newspaper.

The New Jersey-based home goods retailer previously announced plans to close roughly 200 stores, which will result in about 2,800 layoffs, a move that would save the company between $250 and $350 million annually, according to Bed Bath CEO Mark Tritton.

“This is an important step in our multi-year program to create a sustainable, durable business and invest where it matters most to our digital-first customers and our people,” Joyce said Friday, adding “an exciting array of customer-inspired owned brands” will launch in 2021.

Here is a state-by-state list of affected stores, according to USA Today.

Alabama

Birmingham: 1640 Gadsen Highway

Alabaster: 300 Colonial Promenade Parkway

Arizona

Phoenix: 10845 North Tatum Boulevard

California

City of Industry: 21640 Valley Boulevard

Fremont: 39125 Fremont Hub

Mira Loma: 6365 Pats Ranch Road

Paso Robles: 2449 Golden Hill Road

Stockton: 10822 Trinty Parkway

Victorville: 12410 Amargosa Road

Colorado

Aurora: 23901 E. Orchard Road

Greeley: 4735 29th Street

Connecticut

Danbury: 13 Sugar Hollow Road

Farmington: 1603 Southeast Road

Milford: 1212 Boston Post Road

Torrington: 1914 East Main Street

Florida

Casselberry: 5803 S U.S. Highway 17/92

Pembroke Pines: 11470 Pines Boulevard

Port St. Lucie: 10856 SW Village Parkway

Georgia

Douglasville: 6680 Douglas Boulevard

Illinois

Bolingbrook: 734 East Broughton Road

Chicago 2838 North Broadway

DeKalb: 2530 Sycamore Road

Orland Park: 203 Orland Park Place

Kentucky

Lexington: 3220 Nicholasville Road

Lousiana

Harvey: 901 Manhattan Boulevard

Maine

Auburn: 730 Center Street

Maryland

Gaithersburg: 558 N. Frederick Avenue

Hanover: 7000 Arundel Mills Circle

Salisbury: 2653 N. Salisbury Boulevard

Michigan

Allen Park: 3180 Fariane Drive

Missouri

Kansas City: 8520 North Evanston Avenue

Nebraska

Lincoln: 5040 N. 27th Street

New Jersey

Howell: 4075 Route 9

Rockaway: 202 Enterprise Drive

New York

Flushing: 40-24 College Point Boulevard

New York: 410 E. 61st Street

Rochester: 3349 Monroe Avenue

Staten Island: 2700 Veterans Road West

Syracuse: 3597 W. Genesee Street

Watertown: 21855 Towne Center Drive

North Carolina

Concord: 8241 Concord Mills Boulevard

Raleigh: 6270 Glenwood Avenue

Ohio

Beavercreek: 2720 Towne Drive

Columbus: 1170 Polaris Parkway

Holland: 1230 S. Holland Sylvania Road

Pickerington: 1750 Hill Road North

Oregon

Gresham: 719 NW 12th Street

Pennsylvania

Plymouth Meeting: 2410 Chemical Road

Tennessee

Nashville: 211 Opry Mills Drive

Texas

Austin: 9333 Research Boulevard

Hurst: 853 Northeast Mall Drive

Missouri City: 5752 Highway 6

Watauga: 7616 Deton Highway

Utah

Layton: 2159 Harris Boulevard

West Jordan: 7142 South Plaza Center Drive

Virginia

Arlington: 900 Army Navy Drive

Washington

Everett: 1130 SE Everett Mall Way

West Virginia

Martinsburg: 172 Retail Commons Parkway

Wisconsin