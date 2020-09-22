Full List: Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close these stores by the end of 2020

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)— You are about to have fewer locations where you can redeem all of those 20-percent off coupons that come in the mail from Bed Bath & Beyond. The home goods retailer has named the first batch of the approximately 200 stores it plans to close over the next two years.
USA Today first obtained a list of 63 stores the retailer plans to close by the end of 2020. The closures are spread across 28 states. The Evansville location is not on the list.
“As we rebuild our authority and establish a truly omni-always shopping experience for our customers, we recently announced a store optimization plan that will see us establish the right network of stores to serve our customers,” company spokeswoman Jessica Joyce said in a statement to the newspaper.
The New Jersey-based home goods retailer previously announced plans to close roughly 200 stores, which will result in about 2,800 layoffs, a move that would save the company between $250 and $350 million annually, according to Bed Bath CEO Mark Tritton.
“This is an important step in our multi-year program to create a sustainable, durable business and invest where it matters most to our digital-first customers and our people,” Joyce said Friday, adding “an exciting array of customer-inspired owned brands” will launch in 2021.
Here is a state-by-state list of affected stores, according to USA Today.
Alabama
- Birmingham: 1640 Gadsen Highway
- Alabaster: 300 Colonial Promenade Parkway
Arizona
- Phoenix: 10845 North Tatum Boulevard
California
- City of Industry: 21640 Valley Boulevard
- Fremont: 39125 Fremont Hub
- Mira Loma: 6365 Pats Ranch Road
- Paso Robles: 2449 Golden Hill Road
- Stockton: 10822 Trinty Parkway
- Victorville: 12410 Amargosa Road
Colorado
- Aurora: 23901 E. Orchard Road
- Greeley: 4735 29th Street
Connecticut
- Danbury: 13 Sugar Hollow Road
- Farmington: 1603 Southeast Road
- Milford: 1212 Boston Post Road
- Torrington: 1914 East Main Street
Florida
- Casselberry: 5803 S U.S. Highway 17/92
- Pembroke Pines: 11470 Pines Boulevard
- Port St. Lucie: 10856 SW Village Parkway
Georgia
- Douglasville: 6680 Douglas Boulevard
Illinois
- Bolingbrook: 734 East Broughton Road
- Chicago 2838 North Broadway
- DeKalb: 2530 Sycamore Road
- Orland Park: 203 Orland Park Place
Kentucky
- Lexington: 3220 Nicholasville Road
Lousiana
- Harvey: 901 Manhattan Boulevard
Maine
- Auburn: 730 Center Street
Maryland
- Gaithersburg: 558 N. Frederick Avenue
- Hanover: 7000 Arundel Mills Circle
- Salisbury: 2653 N. Salisbury Boulevard
Michigan
- Allen Park: 3180 Fariane Drive
Missouri
- Kansas City: 8520 North Evanston Avenue
Nebraska
- Lincoln: 5040 N. 27th Street
New Jersey
- Howell: 4075 Route 9
- Rockaway: 202 Enterprise Drive
New York
- Flushing: 40-24 College Point Boulevard
- New York: 410 E. 61st Street
- Rochester: 3349 Monroe Avenue
- Staten Island: 2700 Veterans Road West
- Syracuse: 3597 W. Genesee Street
- Watertown: 21855 Towne Center Drive
North Carolina
- Concord: 8241 Concord Mills Boulevard
- Raleigh: 6270 Glenwood Avenue
Ohio
- Beavercreek: 2720 Towne Drive
- Columbus: 1170 Polaris Parkway
- Holland: 1230 S. Holland Sylvania Road
- Pickerington: 1750 Hill Road North
Oregon
- Gresham: 719 NW 12th Street
Pennsylvania
- Plymouth Meeting: 2410 Chemical Road
Tennessee
- Nashville: 211 Opry Mills Drive
Texas
- Austin: 9333 Research Boulevard
- Hurst: 853 Northeast Mall Drive
- Missouri City: 5752 Highway 6
- Watauga: 7616 Deton Highway
Utah
- Layton: 2159 Harris Boulevard
- West Jordan: 7142 South Plaza Center Drive
Virginia
- Arlington: 900 Army Navy Drive
Washington
- Everett: 1130 SE Everett Mall Way
West Virginia
- Martinsburg: 172 Retail Commons Parkway
Wisconsin
- Brookfield: 605 Main Street