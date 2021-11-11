Full refunds given after thousands of nail guns recalled due to safety hazards

(WEHT) — Now might be a good time to check your utility shed. The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has deemed a Walmart exclusive nail gun to be potentially dangerous.

The Hart 18-Gauge 2” Brad Nailer is being recalled because it’s said to pose a risk of serious injury to the user or bystander. The CPSC says the nail gun’s contact sensor can malfunction, causing it to involuntarily discharge a nail.

The recall involves nail guns with model numbers HPNR01, HPNR01B, HPNR01B-SK, or HPNR01BNCA. The amount having to be recalled reaches nearly 16,000 units.

The CPSP tells consumers to stop using the recalled product and return it to any Walmart USA store for a full refund. They add that consumers can also return items for free by mail via a scheduled pickup from your home. To schedule a free pickup, consumers should call 800-776-5191.

The full recall listing can be found here.