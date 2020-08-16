Fundraiser held in honor of missing Evansville woman

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- For almost two months, a Tri-State family has searched for their missing loved one. 44-year-old Dawnita Wilkerson was last seen Father’s Day weekend. Saturday her family hosted a fundraiser and awareness event for Wilkerson and other missing people.

55, that’s the number of days a mother has been missing.

“We haven’t heard from her in so what we’re saying is we miss her as family and friends. We miss her and we want her home,” Julia Womack, Wilkerson’s aunt says.

Dawnita Wilkerson’s family continues to have faith she will come home.

“We’re treating this as she’s coming home. She’s alive,” Nora Martin says.

Wilkerson went missing on June 21st. Her family wants to bring awareness to the missing people in the area and raise money for a reward fund and to support Wilkerson’s high school-aged daughters.

Womack says they aren’t going to give up.

Dawnita’s family has posted signs all over Evansville and surrounding areas. Begging someone to speak up if they know anything.

“We want her home and we want her to know that we’re looking for her and we love her. Let her strength keep her through until we bring her home,” Womack explains, but this event was about more than raising money and trying to find Dawnita.

“We want to be her voice but I also want to put out that we’re not just her voice. For the people that are missing in Indiana and especially in Evansville in Mount Vernon, they need a voice,” Womack says. “In Indiana, there’s 1171. In Evansville alone, there’s 12 people. We want to show support and have people aware that these things are going on. “

In the 55 days since Wilkerson went missing, Nora Martin, Wilkerson’s aunt says they’ve been on a roller coaster of emotions, “we went from scared, to worried, to mad.” And many questions remain unanswered. “Did she actually do what we said she would never do and run away? Is she in danger,” Martin says.

Dawnita’s family asks anyone with information about Dawnita’s disappearance call police or an anonymous tip line.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 15, 2020)