EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Funeral arrangements have been set for a girl who died after being pulled from a house fire in Evansville.

The Marion County coroner said 3-year-old Ophelia Young died after being flown to Riley Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis.

Officials were dispatched to a home in the 400 block of East Michigan Street on July 23.

Firefighters said they found the girl and got her out of the house with a ladder at the second-floor window.

According to her obituary, a funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on August 5 at Alexander West Chapel.

Friends may visit on Friday from 11:00 a.m. until service time.

Her obituary said she loved coloring, helping others, and swimming.