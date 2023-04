HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Visitation and funeral arrangements have been make for Owensboro City Commissioner Larry Maglinger. Maglinger passed away on Monday at 73-years-old.

Visitation will take place Thursday from noon until 8 p.m. Friday, there will be a celebration of life at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame beginning at 10 a.m. His burial will take place at Owensboro Memorial Gardens.