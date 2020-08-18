Funeral arrangments announced for Celestine man killed in off-road accident

CELESTINE, Ind. (WEHT)- A visitation for Isaac Frank, the victim of an off-road accident in Celestine Saturday night, will be held Wednesday from 1:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper.

Frank’s funeral will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday at St. Celestine Catholic Church in Celestine. Frank’s obituary can be found here.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 17, 2020)

