HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Funeral arrangements have been set for the five-year-old girl who was hit by a vehicle in Henderson on Thursday.

According to her obituary, Evelynn Freels had a vibrant and sassy personality. She enjoyed playing outside with her friends, making crafts, and creating silly videos on her tablet.

A visitation will be held on October 31 at Tomblinson Funeral Home starting at 12 p.m.

Services will start at 4 p.m.

Police said the the collision is being ruled an accident and no charges are being filed.