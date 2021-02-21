Funeral services set for man killed in snowboarding accident

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Funeral arrangements have been set for the man killed during a snowboarding accident in Evansville.

Eric Daniel Gourieux, 32, of Evansville, died on Thursday of injuries sustained in a snowboarding accident on Monday in Evansville, according to Vanderburgh Coroner Steve Lockyear.

Gourieux died at Deaconess Midtown shortly before 2 p.m.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at Crossroads Christian Church in Newburgh.

A GoFundMe has also been set up for the family to help with medical expenses.

