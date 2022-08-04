SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WEHT) – After a routine investigation, The Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) is revoking the licenses of three businesses with petitions alleging they were operating as a pet shop in Illinois without having the proper license.

According to a press release, Furry Babies is a store with locations in Rockford, Aurora and Lombard with licenses for Dog Dealing. Illinois law allows only pet shop operators to sell dogs obtained from animal control facilities or animal shelters at retail to the public.

Reports say Furry Babies have been found selling dogs to the public as licensed dog dealers without pet shop operator licenses. The businesses were made aware of the restrictions and requirements upon acquiring their dog dealer licenses.

There is a pre-hearing conference before an Administrative Law Judge on August 31.