WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Don’t have a date for Valentine’s Day? WHS has you covered. The Warrick Humane Society announced its Doggie Date Weekend will start on Friday. Employees say this is great way to give a dog a break from the shelter and possibly find a furever home.
Here is how you can apply:
- Fill out an application on the WHS website and put “Doggie Date Weekend” in the “Pet You are Applying For” slot.
- Schedule an appointment on February 10 or 11 to pick up your date. Appointments are first-come first-serve
All dogs over six months are eligible to be chosen. Drop-off appointments can be scheduled February 12-14. Officials say if you fall in love with your doggie date and decide to adopt them, you can get $50 off your adoption fee.