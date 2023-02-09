WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Don’t have a date for Valentine’s Day? WHS has you covered. The Warrick Humane Society announced its Doggie Date Weekend will start on Friday. Employees say this is great way to give a dog a break from the shelter and possibly find a furever home.

Here is how you can apply:

Fill out an application on the WHS website and put “Doggie Date Weekend” in the “Pet You are Applying For” slot. Schedule an appointment on February 10 or 11 to pick up your date. Appointments are first-come first-serve

All dogs over six months are eligible to be chosen. Drop-off appointments can be scheduled February 12-14. Officials say if you fall in love with your doggie date and decide to adopt them, you can get $50 off your adoption fee.