HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- There will be a groundbreaking ceremony at Stockwell Park to dedicate the new Futsol Court on Monday November 27.

The Groundbreaking ceremony will take place at 10:00 a.m. and members of the Welborn Baptist Foundation, Indiana Soccer, The Evansville Department of Parks and Recreation and the Latino Soccer League will be in attendance along with Mayor Winnecke and Deputy Mayor Schaefer for the event.

Futsol is a game similar to soccer, but played on a hardcourt surface. For the past several years, the Latino Soccer League has advocated and raised private funds for the project.

The project is currently under contract with Deig Bros and is expected to be complete in early 2024.