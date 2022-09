EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Water and Sewer Utility announced a road closure on Social media. The Walnut Street and Boeke Road intersection will be closed from September 22-25.

Officials say this is a full closure with no traffic being allowed through the area. They list possible detours for drivers like Sycamore, Vann, Lincoln and Weinbach.

The road will be closed so a waterline replacement can be constructed. This is part of Phase 2 of the Walnut Street Reconstruction Project.