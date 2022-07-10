OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The 2022 Heroes Tribute Gala is set to return to Owensboro this week.

The gala will feature a tribute to all fallen public safety heroes whose family members are present, including a special tribute to all who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

The gala is hosted by a group called Supporting Heroes, which was founded in 2004.

They work to support families of fallen heroes and provide financial assistance in Indiana, Kentucky and Missouri.

This year’s gala will be held at the Owensboro Convention Center on July 16.

Registration closes Monday at noon.

Officials say some seats might be open first-come-first-serve, but it’s best to register in advance.

