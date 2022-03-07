EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — BFit East announced their plans of a new northeast side gym scheduled to open later this year! They say the 40,000 square foot facility will be unveiled near the corner of Lynch and Green River Road.

The 24/7 facility will include:

Industry-leading cardio/weight/strength equipment

Large GroupFit studio

Massage studio

New CycleX studio (brand new interactive cycling experience!)

Special Ignite studio with InBody, Therabody, Echelon, and more (info coming soon!)

Therabody massage

HydroMassage

Infrared saunas (unlimited access with Prime membership!)

BFit Kids (in partnership with USI early childhood)

Shake bar, healthy grab-n-go meals, drinks, and more

In total, BFit says this new gym will have over twice the amount of space as their Newburgh and North facilities. A spokesperson with BFit says the new gym does not include a pool or a basketball court to make room for more fitness space.

This fitness space includes:

91 cardio machines (PreCor, Cybex, & Octane) ALL with full tech (25 treadmills, 15 ellipticals, 7 step machines, 7 rowers, multiple bike options, & more)

6 squat racks with Eleiko sound-dampening hybrid platforms

70 pairs of Eleiko & Iron Grip dumbbells from 5-120 lbs (weights increments every 2.5 lbs up to 45 lbs!)

Full line of Life Fitness plate-loaded strength machines

Full lines of both Life Fitness and Matrix strength machines

Extra-large turf area

