HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A small gas leak Friday morning put a brief halt for businesses along Highway 41 and Watson Lane in Henderson. According to the Henderson Fire Department, crews responded to a small gas leak that was detected in one of the businesses in the Cardinal Crossing complex.

Fire Chief Josh Dixon tells Eyewitness News the leak was detected by their readers, and was quickly mitigated. An employee of a neighboring business says the leak originated in the Burrito Express Mexican Grill restaurant. The all-clear was given and businesses are operating as normal.