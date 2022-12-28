EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)– An Evansville gas station is searching for answers tonight after they say two people stole 1,000 gallons of diesel fuel. Evansville Police responded to the Marathon Gas Station along the 1300 block of Interstate Drive near Burkhardt and Lynch for a theft report on Tuesday.

Shahazab Raza owns the gas station and says the thieves broke into a pump around 11:30 Monday night.

“They broke the lock on the pump and bypassed security and just started filling in the canisters in their truck,” he says.

Security cameras caught the suspects and shows a red truck and a white truck,

“It is hard to see a face or anything because they are covered in winter clothes,” Raza says.

Raza says each truck had 500-gallon containers in the bed that the thieves filled with diesel fuel. In total, he says that 1,000 gallons were stolen.

“If you calculate the current price of diesel, which is $4.75, it equals to about $4,750,” he says.

Raza says it is a hefty loss. Between being a small business and having a slower crowd in the winter months, he says it will take a while to bounce back.

“It has been tough for us. Insurance does not normally act quick, it comes out of our pocket immediately,” he says.

This is the second time the gas station has been hit. In October, the same thing happened, two people stole 1,000 gallons diesel. Raza believes the same people are responsible in both incidents.

“This is the second time that police have had to come to our store for this exact reason,” he says.

If you have any information, call the Evansville Police.