OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Authorities said the man accused of shooting an Owensboro police officer was arrested Sunday morning in Spencer County, Indiana.

It all started when authorities said Bronson Lindsey, 32, of Rockport robbed an Owensboro convenience store on East 25th Street at gunpoint Saturday night.

Angela Young was about to do her closing paperwork when she said Lindsey came in demanding money.

After saying no, Young said Lindsey pulled out a gun.

“My life flashed before my eyes. And the way I thought, if I gave you my money he would shoot me anyway, and if I do not give you the money, you would shoot me anyway. That is the way I thought because I am your only witness,” Young said.

Officers said Lindsey then went to the Eagles Convenience Store on Triplett Street. In a surveillance video obtained by Eyewitness News, it appears that Lindsey got into a physical altercation with officers. That is when police said the suspect shot the officer in the hand.

“He got on the radio and informed dispatch that shots had been fired and he had been struck,” said Officer Andrew Boggess of the Owensboro Police Department.

Police said Lindsey stole the officer’s cruiser, drove it into Spencer County and abandoned it.

“It was a pretty massive manhunt for several hours,” Boggess said.

Authorities worked throughout the night and received dozens of tips to find Lindsey. Officers said they eventually found him at a family member’s home on State Road 161 and taken into custody. His charges include robbery and assault of a police officer.

Young was back to work today and feels uneasy about Saturday night’s ordeal.

“I’m nervous and I jump at everything,” she said.

Police said the officer was treated and released for his injuries.