NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT)– There is less pain at the pump in Newburgh, thanks to a friendly competition. They are calling it a ‘gas war’. Huck’s and two Sunrise Marathon stations along State Road 261 are competing for the lowest gas price.

Darrel Shanks drove in from Terre Haute, where gas is nearly $4 a gallon.

“These prices are great, and it’s the way it should be,” he says.

The gas war has been going on for the past few months.

“They go back and forth all the time,” says Caresse Spurgeon, who stopped by to fill up her car with gas.

The prices are changing quick. When a Sunrise Marathon Manager sees a lower price, they strike back and drop their price to a few cents below. Last night, it dropped to $2.19, which is the cheapest it has been since the gas war started.

Larry Warren drove in from Boonville, where he says gas is over $3.50. With this price, Warren says he brought extra cans to fill.

“I may need it for a four wheeler or lawnmower, or something,” he says.

Now with extra change, Warren says he is ready for adventure.

“The cheaper, the better. That is something you can spend on going out to eat or something else,” he says.

When Eyewitness News arrived at the gas station, the price was $2.97. By 6 pm, it dropped to $2.27.