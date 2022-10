GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office recently announced they will be having a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the new Gibson County Detention Center located at 119 E. Brumfield.

This ceremony will take place on October 21 at 11 a.m. at 312 N. Prince Street in collaboration with Garmong Construction and the Gibson County Chamber of Commerce.

The public is invited to attend, and any questions can be directed to Captain Bruce L. Vanoven at (812) 385-3496 EXT. 1437.