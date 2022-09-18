OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Look out! Its time for another fun-filled scavenger hunt! Owensboro Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) has collaborated with WBKR and the Owensboro Youth Hockey Association to bring you, Pucks in the Park!

This year instead of pigs, scavengers will have to hunt down black, gold, silver and bronze hockey pucks. The hunts will take place September 22, 29 and October 4. Each puck found will have its own reward, although each participant can only turn in one black puck and one specialty puck.

On the morning of each hunt, the park locations for the hunt will be announced on the OPRD’s Facebook and Instagram Pages. Each week there will be pucks released for the hunt.

Black pucks will be numbered and linked to certain prizes based on that number. Specialty pucks (Gold, silver and bronze) will allow you to have your name entered into a drawing for a prize linked to the color of the puck.

Gold pucks must be returned to WBKR Radio Station and the rest of the pucks found (silver, black and bronze) must be returned to the OPRD’s Administrative Center at 1530 McJohnson Avenue to receive the prizes. This must be done during business hours, Monday-Friday from 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. with a lunch break from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

All those who find specialty pucks will also be announced on the park’s social media page on October 7.