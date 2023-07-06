(WGHP) – George Tickner, best known as a founding member and former rhythm guitarist of the rock band Journey, has died at age 76, according to original member Neal Schon.

“RIP George you now fly with the Angels,” wrote Schon, the only original member in Journey’s current lineup, in a Twitter post shared Wednesday.

Members of Journey are seen at the band’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in 2005. From left: Jonathan Cain, George Tickner, Steve Perry, Aynsley Dunbar, Neal Schon, Robert Fleischman, Ross Valory, Steve Augeri, Steve Smith and Deen Castronovo. (AP Photo/Nick Ut, File)

Tickner, who played with Frumious Bandersnatch before co-founding Journey in 1973, wasn’t with the band for long. After forming the group with lead guitarist Schon, bassist Ross Valory and keyboardist/vocalist Gregg Rolie, Tickner helped to write two songs for Journey’s self-titled debut album and stayed with group through its recording before leaving to study medicine at Stanford University.

While pursuing a career in medicine, Tickner continued to work in the music industry, forming a studio with fellow Journey and Frumious Bandersnatch member Ross Valory, American Songwriter noted. His songwriting contributions also continued to appear on Journey’s second and third studio albums.

Tickner later reunited with his Journey bandmates in 2005, when they received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Tickner’s cause of death was not immediately clear.

Schon, in a separate post shared to Facebook, praised Tickner for his “incomparable contributions” to Journey’s early years.

“Rest peacefully, Dr. George Tickner,” wrote Schon. “You will be missed immensely.”