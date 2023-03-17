EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Gerling Law will help pay for your sober ride home with its Go With Safety Sober Rides Program this Saint Patrick’s Day. The program, which is offered on several holidays throughout the year, urges those celebrating this holiday weekend to make good decisions and help keep everyone on the road safe.

All party-goers need to do to participate is get a safe ride home from a ride-sharing service. Once home, riders can take a screenshot of their receipt and send it to Gerling Law to receive up to $30 of their ride fee reimbursed.

This promotion runs from 8 p.m. on March 16 until 10 a.m. on March 19, and is limited to 25 submissions. To submit a ride, visit the Gerling Law website and fill out the submission form, or send a screenshot of the ride receipt, a photo of your ID card, and your name and mailing address to social@gerlinglaw.com. Riders must be of legal drinking age at the time of the ride to be eligible for the program.