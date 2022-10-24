Cars wait for a movie to start in the Drive-In. (Image Courtesy: Josh Frank)

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – The Greenville Tourism Commission announced they will be having a free drive-in movie on Friday night.

The drive-in will take place at Old South Middle School located at 200 Pritchett Drive and will be Halloween themed. The first movie will be Hocus Pocus starting at 6:30 p.m. This will be followed up by a showing of Beetlejuice at 8:30 p.m.

Officials recommend carpooling with friends and family to the event. Pritchett Drive will be used as a one-way street only, during the event.

More information can be found here.