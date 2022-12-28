Real Christmas trees are grown on farms throughout the year rather than being cut from forests.

(WEHT) – When it comes to getting rid of their Christmas trees, residents of Vanderburgh County have several options. But this year they have one less option.

The Vanderburgh County Solid Waste Managment District reported it will not hold its annual Christmas Tree Recycling Event this season. For 30 years, the district has sponsored a free mulching day after Christmas is over.

District officials say the number of participants has shrunk considerably over the year. In 2021, they reported having only 30 trees turned to mulch.

Evansville will still pick up Christmas trees through regular trash collection until January 6. However, Henderson will continue their Christmas tree recycling program.

Officials say people are free to drop trees off at Newman Park through late January. The trees will be mulched. Additionally, the Kentucky Division of Fish and Wildlife will accept trees directly to be used for fish habitats.