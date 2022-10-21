GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – The Gibson County Animal Services would like to invite you to their annual open house and vendor fair.

The event will take place on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be music, and door prizes. Free chili, sweets and hotdogs will be available as well.

Come take your photo Infront of the backdrop and try your luck at Fido Fetch where you buy a tennis ball and have the chance to win cash prizes ranging from $100 to $300. A guest dog will be set loose at 1 p.m. to pick the winner.

This year’s vendors:

Shelby’s Sweets

Heather’s Creations

Beatnik Books

Krafts by Kim

Alyson’s Knit & Stitch

428 Customs

Alicia Hill W/ dog accessories

Anbelise Creations Keys Creations

Grace and Grit Designs

Charlie’s Woodshop and Crafts

Jane Hatcher’s Quilts

Jen’s Small Town Creations

Market Carpentry

Simple Creations

Little Bean C&C Company

Mike Hanson W/ tumblers & pens

A Special Touch

Gail Norvell W/ wreaths & crafts

Momma Teet’s

Lydia’s Locker

Sheena Collins w/ Scentsy

Karissa’s Doggie Styles Pet Grooming

Made To Be Brave (Beachbody)

Joyfully Katie, LLC

The event will take place at Gibson County Animal Services, located at 3840 South Country Road. Come with your pet dressed up to the nines in their Halloween best! See if they will win the costume contest.

Those without a furry friend are in luck! There will be tons of adoptable animals looking for their furever home.