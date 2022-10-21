GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – The Gibson County Animal Services would like to invite you to their annual open house and vendor fair.
The event will take place on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be music, and door prizes. Free chili, sweets and hotdogs will be available as well.
Come take your photo Infront of the backdrop and try your luck at Fido Fetch where you buy a tennis ball and have the chance to win cash prizes ranging from $100 to $300. A guest dog will be set loose at 1 p.m. to pick the winner.
This year’s vendors:
- Shelby’s Sweets
- Heather’s Creations
- Beatnik Books
- Krafts by Kim
- Alyson’s Knit & Stitch
- 428 Customs
- Alicia Hill W/ dog accessories
- Anbelise Creations Keys Creations
- Grace and Grit Designs
- Charlie’s Woodshop and Crafts
- Jane Hatcher’s Quilts
- Jen’s Small Town Creations
- Market Carpentry
- Simple Creations
- Little Bean C&C Company
- Mike Hanson W/ tumblers & pens
- A Special Touch
- Gail Norvell W/ wreaths & crafts
- Momma Teet’s
- Lydia’s Locker
- Sheena Collins w/ Scentsy
- Karissa’s Doggie Styles Pet Grooming
- Made To Be Brave (Beachbody)
- Joyfully Katie, LLC
The event will take place at Gibson County Animal Services, located at 3840 South Country Road. Come with your pet dressed up to the nines in their Halloween best! See if they will win the costume contest.
Those without a furry friend are in luck! There will be tons of adoptable animals looking for their furever home.