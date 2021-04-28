Gibson County community reacts to Toyota news

PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT)- Coming soon to Gibson County: 1400 new jobs to help produce two new electric cars, courtesy of Toyota.

Steve Shearer has lived in Gibson County for nearly 40 years and says it’s a good thing that Toyota is bringing more jobs to southwestern Indiana. Fellow Gibson County resident Marsha Blanton agrees, saying people having jobs is the “main thing.”

Wednesday’s announcement comes roughly a quarter century after Toyota Motor Manufacturing Indiana was created in 1996. Shearer says many families in Gibson County have been able to “move up in style” while providing what they can for their children and community. Shearer adds that while he has never worked for Toyota, he believes they are a good employer.

Blanton says Gibson County, which has about 33,000 residents, has had its share of growing pains since 1996, saying some things are more expensive now. Still, Shearer says Toyota has helped the community through donating a gazebo on the Gibson County courthouse lawn and contributing to the Princeton Public Library.

The new jobs are expected to come by the end of 2023.

On First at Four, Patty Vanoven, Executive Director of the Gibson County Chamber of Commerce, joined Brad Byrd to talk about the announcement’s impact on the county.

Greg Wathen with the Evansville Regional Economic Partnership also appeared on Eyewitness News to discuss the regional impact of the annoucement.

(This story was originally published April 28, 2021)