GIBSON COUNTY, In. (WEHT) — Katie Clark and her husband, Scott, are building their own home. Scott says, during his time serving in the military, he lived in several quonset huts and decided he’d love to live in one again.

“No, no way. That’s what I thought. Then, I started looking ’em up. Man, they’re really cool,” says Katie Clark.

The design for the semi-circular buildings originate from a naval base in the 1940s and are made out of arches that are bolted together.

“They’re metal and they’re strong. When they’re put together, they withstand 130 mph winds. This is a 25 [foot] by 65 [foot] long [structure]. It’s gonna be about 21.5 feet high. The garage is gonna be on the other end. I’m gonna have a big 42 inch front door, that way it’s easy to carry stuff in and out,” says Scott Clark.

The couple says the structure will also have a loft for their daughters above the garage. Once completed, they say the loft will have 2 bedrooms and a bathroom. The home will also radiate heat from the floor.

Scott says the concrete foundation was poured and chemically cured yesterday, and the first arch went up today.

“It’s a better way to live, really. Steel is only like $20,000, you know. Of course, you got the concrete. That’s more expensive, but it’s just an economical way to build I think,” says Scott Clark.

The couple says they hope to move into their home in about 4 to 5 weeks.

“We’re trying to get her done, cause they know it’s getting cold, Scott Collins is the one doing the concrete,” says the husband.

“Tyce construction [is] putting the building together and assembled it. Now, he’s putting it up. Go team!,” says the wife.