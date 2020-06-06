Gibson County Fair canceled

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT)- Gibson County Fair organizers say this year’s event has been canceled amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Officials say this is only the sixth time the fair has been canceled in the event’s 169 year history and the first time since 1942. The fair had been planned for July 5-11.

The Fair Board says it will now turn its energy towards planning the 2021 Gibson County Fair.

(This story was originally published on June 6, 2020)

