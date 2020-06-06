Gibson County Fair canceled

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT)- Gibson County Fair organizers say this year’s event has been canceled amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
Officials say this is only the sixth time the fair has been canceled in the event’s 169 year history and the first time since 1942. The fair had been planned for July 5-11.
The Fair Board says it will now turn its energy towards planning the 2021 Gibson County Fair.
For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.
(This story was originally published on June 6, 2020)
LATEST NEWS
- Hollywood entertainer Carl Reiner dies at 98
- EU reopens its borders to 14 nations but not to US tourists
- ‘Pandemic potential’: New swine flu strain discovered in China
- China approves contentious Hong Kong national security law
- Goggle-wearing trio of dogs hikes Nevada trails