HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Many across the Tri-State have braved the Summer heat and humidity for the start of fair season. Gibson County fair-goers are no exception. Fair organizers say early week crowds were the largest in 20-30 years for a Monday and Tuesday. That lore of the fair, according to Gibson County Fair Board President Lee Binhack, never gets old.

“You’ll see people who have been at this fair consistently for 70, 80 years, and they’ll be down there at the concession stands and they’re sitting down there for hours talking about what they remember,” says Binhack.

New this year were Monday night monster truck races, a Tuesday featuring a new style of demolition derby, and a 2 for 1 night that drew in the those larger crowds.

“I’ve done a lot of asking the questions,” says Binhack, “during the monster truck, ‘Oh yeah, please bring that back, bring that back’! One lady told me on the rodeo, ‘I only come to the rodeo to make sure you don’t get rid of it next year’. And I said, ‘that’s fine, because we’re not planning on getting rid of it any time soon’.”

With all the new, the classics still remain: fair food, carnival rides, and animals on display. Two members of the fair queen court, Mylie Rexing and Ruthie Mercer, are participating in their final Gibson County Fair, and both come from 4-H families.

“I’m actually a 3rd generation 4-H member,” explains Rexing, who was also crowned 2023 Miss Gibson County Queen. “My grandpa was in 4-H for 10 years, my dad, and now I’m carrying on that legend and I’m a 10 year 4-H member this year, so it goes back a few years.”

When it comes to learning life-long skills in 4-H, Mercer adds, “Lots of responsibility, you have to be very responsible, whether with the animals or with your projects in general, and I think responsibility is something I definitely learned.”

The fair also provided a new experience for Carson Kruse, who participated in her first Gibson County Fair pageant, finishing 1st Runner Up.

“It was definitely intimidating at first,” recalls Kruse, “but all the girls were so helpful, the ones who had been doing it forever, they were so helpful the entire time. The past queen court was really helpful, too, so it just made everything easier for all of us that were first year time for doing the pageant.”

