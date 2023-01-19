GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Calling all Gibson County talent! Princeton Theatre & Community Center presents the Gibson County Talent Showcase.

Auditions will be held on January 19 at 6 p.m. and January 21 at 10 a.m.

“Seeking Talent… can you swallow a sword, breathe fire, juggle, sing, dance, call cattle like no one else or yodel like the world has never seen?” says the Facebook post.

The auditions are open to all talents including but not limited to, joke-telling, walking on your hands, catching a bowling pin with your teeth or sawing someone in half.

Auditions will take place at the Historic Downtown Princeton Theater located at 301 W. Broadway St. The show dates are February 24 and 25 at 7 p.m.

More information can be found by emailing PTCCFacilitiesmanager@outlook.com.