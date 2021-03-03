Gibson county repeals zoning ordinance

(WEHT) Princeton, Ind. – The Gibson County commission voted to repeal the zoning ordinance on Wednesday.

Several residents showed up to speak out on a zoning ordinance in Gibson county – an ordinance just voted into effect last year to give the county zoning for the first time. And to put specific restrictions on certain structures like windmills.

One resident said, “I object to the repeal of zoning for over a year of false narrative has been promoted by social media by a non-scientific poll stating that eighty percent of Gibson residents oppose zoning. The newly elected commissioners won by eight percent and another by a mere one percent of the vote.”

Another said, “We had a lot of signatures, they didn’t want zoning. Why did you spend 300,000 bucks? We could have done a lot with that.”

Two of the three Gibson county commissioners ran for office last fall vowing to repeal the zoning ordinance and at the end of the night, the vote went their way.

“I think tonight’s meeting and the efforts that we made were well received by the community and we received numerous applauses, I think it was received very well, and our mantra has always been to represent the people of Gibson county, said county commissioner Warren Fleetwood.

“I’m disappointed that they consider these licensing permits as a compromise I guess in a way it is, but it doesn’t protect the county, said county commissioner Mary Key.

(This story was originally published on March 2, 2021)