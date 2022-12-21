HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Gibson County Sheriff Tim Bottoms announced he will retire from the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office effective December 31 after 38 years of service.

According to a media release, Sheriff Bottoms started his career as a volunteer reserve deputy in February 1984. He was hired as a dispatcher in 1986, and was appointed as a deputy sheriff in February 1987. He was first elected to the office of Sheriff in November 2014.

The public is invited to attend an open house in his honor at the Gibson County Community Corrections Conference Room in Princeton on December 29 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.