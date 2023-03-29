OAKLAND CITY, Ind. (WEHT) – An autopsy has been scheduled for a woman whose body was discovered in a wooded area off of US Highway 57 in Oakland City. According to an employee at the adjacent Diplomat Motel, the body was discovered by someone mowing between the woods and the motel.

Questions of “how” and “who” have answers Gibson County Sheriff Bruce Vanoven hopes to find, but says investigators will take their time.

“We’re not going to be rushed into this, we’re going to do it right,” says Sheriff Vanoven. “And if there’s foul play suspected or found, we’re going to come looking for the people who did this and we will serve justice. We will get them arrested, bring them into jail so they can have their day in court.”

Some questions were also raised about the presence of FBI agents on the scene. Sheriff Vanoven explains that was a “common courtesy” call to federal investigators.

“They had the option to be involved or not be involved,” says Sheriff Vanoven, “and we kind of rang the bell and they said, ‘You know what, we’ll come down here and help you guys out’.”

According to one eyewitness at the motel, those investigators keyed in on one car parked at the motel. Both the guest and motel manager say that car was later towed. Sheriff Vanoven could not comment on the specifics of the investigation, but says he hopes answers are on the horizon.

“We’re going to follow the steps, we ‘re going to take it slow, we’re going to do it right,” says Sheriff Vanoven.

Sheriff Vanoven says even though the scene is cleared, anyone who may have seen suspicious activity or who has additional information should contact the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office.