Gibson County sites among eleven African American historic sites statewide to receive funding

PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT)– Eleven sites significant to Indiana`s African American history are receiving restoration and rehabilitation assistance through a fund established by late Eli Lilly chemist and preservation champion Standiford “Stan” Cox.

“His interest was in preserving African American sites in the state- we make recommendations to them and if they are approved then the projects are funded,” Mark Dollase, Indiana Landmarks Vice President of Preservation Services, said.

Two of these sites lie on one road in Gibson County. One of them is the Wayman Chapel AME Church, built in 1887. Currently, it’s fallen into disrepair. The ceiling where they worship has began to crumble- with tiles and debris fallen to the floor. Members of the church said they’re going to use the funding, which is $15K, to help repair it.

“We’re trying to keep and restore it and it’s still an A.M.E church on Sunday from 9 to 10,” member Stanley Madison said.

The Lyles Station Historic Preservation Corp., Inc. was also awarded $25K to continue work on the Joseph Lucas Home.

“It was the home of the principal of the school for thirty eight years- a man named Joseph Lucas and they are in the process of restoring that house,” Dollase said.