Gibson Southern community prepares for state title appearance

FORT BRANCH, Ind. (WEHT) – Turning off of Highway 41 and driving through southern Gibson County, it won’t take you very long to notice the Titan pride. As the Gibson Southern football team prepares for their Class 3A state football championship game, the community is buzzing with excitement and anticipation.

“It’s very exciting to see,” says Candy Yancey, owner of R’z Cafe and Catering. “It’s quite the buzz around town.”

Yancey has a unique account of this state title run as she is also a parent of Gibson Southern students.

“Just to see them witness it firsthand is very exciting just to be right along with them, even though ours don’t play football, it’s exciting to see their friends and know how hard their friends have practiced and how much they’ve sacrificed and all that, and it’s exciting and it’s good for them, too.”

Taylor Maddle has lived in the Gibson County area for a little more than eight years and says the sense of pride in the community is evident every where you look.

“You can just feel it in the air, everyone was just excited,” says Maddle. “Everybody wanted to show pride, so all around town you can see the Gibson County signs, the banners for the boys, and that’s pretty neat too.”

Maddle adds that a success story like that of the Titans’ 2021 season seems like a once in a lifetime event, and is something he and his family is going to savor while they can.

“It’s one of those things that doesn’t happen all the time, so it’s even more of a reason to celebrate. You know, not every day that your team goes to state. That’s a big win and a big time victory and something you can be proud of.”

Yancey says she has seen, both as a business owner and a mother of two students, the outpouring of support and excitement from the community which gives her a sense of pride to be a Gibson County resident.

“Just to see all the parent’s reaction of their kids going to state, it’s very exciting and it is nice and it warms your heart to think that we’re all rallied around a common good to get these kids to win state.”