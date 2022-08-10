GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) is warning people to be aware of scammers.

According to a news release, deputies have had reports of scammers “spoofing” the sheriff’s office number. Reports say the scammers will tell people there is a warrant out for their arrest and to avoid jail, they must buy go buy gift cards and provide the numbers of the cards over the phone.

Deputies say gift cards are not an option if you have a warrant, they will come and take you to jail. They add-on that money-orders or payments such as Moneygram and Western Union are also not options.

The news release said to be sure to never provide payment or personal information over the phone if you are not absolutely sure who you are talking to.