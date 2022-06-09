EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – It’s official! June 9 is now Gina Moore day as proclaimed by Mayor Lloyd Winnecke, the same day as her 60th birthday!

According to reports, the official proclamation states,

“On June 9, 1962, Evansville native Gina Moore was born and discovered her love of performing at an early age; and Whereas, Gina has encouraged, mentored, and partnered with hundreds of musicians, singers, and artists to enrich the arts in our community; and Whereas, she has generously lent her time and talent to sing at thousands of churches, charity benefits, and community events; and Whereas, She has always answered the call to sing the National Anthem at sporting events with her unique rendition and incomparable voice; and Whereas, We recognize Gina’s dedication of more than 40 years of her career to the YMCA of Southwestern Indiana further serving our community; and Whereas, The City of Evansville recognizes the countless hours of volunteerism, immeasurable impact and lifetime contributions of Gina Moore to the non-profit community, the arts community, and the entire Tri-State community; then be it resolved that I, Lloyd Winnecke, Mayor of the City of Evansville, do hereby proclaim June 9, 2022, as GINA MOORE DAY.”

You can help celebrate with Gina at the Reitz Home Museum with ‘Wine Down to the Weekend’ on June 9 from 5-7 p.m. This event features Gina Moore who will get her picture taken with the mayor and also, Monte Skeleton and Bob Green.

Click here for more information on this event.






