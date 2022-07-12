BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – One Girl Scout is ringing in the good deeds. Sierra Berry from Girl

Scout troop 318 made it her Gold project to restore a bell that was important to her recently passed grandfather.

According to a Facebook post, the bell in Ebenezer Cemetery on highway 62 was rusting, rotting and its base was falling apart. Before her grandpa, Parvin Montgomery, passed earlier that year, he had one wish- to have the bell restored because he had family buried there.

She was able to accomplish her goal with the help of Trustee Donald Wilke and his son Dustin along with the support of her family.

She also made various social media pages to keep the public updated on the progress of the bell. Below is a collection of some of the photos of her restoration of the bell, its base and sign.

