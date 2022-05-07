EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Mike’s Carwash teamed up with Big Brothers Big Sisters to host the “Get a Wash, Give a Future” fundraiser on May 7 from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. This is the 13th straight year the two organizations have been fundraising partners.

The purpose of the fundraiser is to raise funds to benefit youth mentoring programs in Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky. Mike’s will donate half the proceeds of all Ultimate and Works washes sold throughout the day.

Donation buckets were placed on-site at all Mike’s Carwash locations to allow customers the opportunity to contribute a personal donation if they desire to do so. All proceeds and donations benefit seven local chapters of Big Brothers Big Sisters.

“Everyone in the Mike’s Carwash family is thrilled to once again be teaming up with Big Brothers Big Sisters for this very special fundraiser,” says CEO of Mike’s Carwash Mike Dahm. “We support Big Brothers Big Sisters’ mission of providing children facing adversity with strong relationships and positive change. And, of course, we are grateful to our valued customers who have so graciously supported this fundraiser over the previous 12 years.”

Big Brothers Big Sisters has been empowering children to succeed through mentorship programs for more than 100 years. They are proof that caring role models really do make a difference.

Mike’s Carwash was founded in Fort Wayne, Ind. in 1948 and is headquartered in Loveland, Ohio. Mike’s has 35 current locations across Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky.